Forward Joe LaBate recalled from Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Joe LaBate from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Joe LaBate from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

LaBate, 31, was signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Nov. 29, 2024. He has tallied six goals and seven assists for 13 points with 49 penalty minutes in 33 games with Cleveland this season and has registered 69-77-146 and 741 penaltyminutes in 438 career AHL games with Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Belleville and Utica since making his professional debut during the 2014-15 season.

The 6-5, 225-pound native of Burnsville, Minnesota was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 101stoverall, at the 2011 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 13 career NHL games, all with the Canucks during the 2016-17 season, collecting 21 penalty minutes. He spent the 2023-24 season with Barys Astana in the KHL and notched 8-10-18 and 53 penalty minutes in 49 outings. Prior to embarking on his pro career, LaBate played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2011-15. He registered 31-52-83 and 143 penalty minutes in 150 games with the Badgers.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

