Blue Jackets fall just short against Panthers

The game was preceded by a ceremony celebrating the life of Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29. They died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said the loss was especially tough.

“They all hurt equal, but yeah,” he said. “Did we want a win to give to Johnny? Sure. Of course. But we talked to the group after the game and we told them we're playing winning hockey but we just didn't win tonight.”

Reinhart scored at 19:58 of the second period for a 3-2 lead after the Panthers twice overcame a deficit.

Eetu Luostarinen made it 4-2 at 15:12 of the third period before James van Riemsdyk cut it to 4-3 at 17:21 on a redirection in front with Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.

“For our sport to be right, you have to be right-wired in,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It's so hard to play that game 100 percent focused with all the speed of it, all the chaos of it, the physicality of it.

“That was a very difficult game for our team to play and theirs.”