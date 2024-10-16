COLUMBUS -- Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers spoiled an emotional home opener for the Columbus Blue Jackets by winning 4-3 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
Blue Jackets fall just short against Panthers
Columbus pushes for a late equalizer but falls 4-3 on a night where the Gaudreaus were honored
The game was preceded by a ceremony celebrating the life of Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29. They died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.
Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said the loss was especially tough.
“They all hurt equal, but yeah,” he said. “Did we want a win to give to Johnny? Sure. Of course. But we talked to the group after the game and we told them we're playing winning hockey but we just didn't win tonight.”
Reinhart scored at 19:58 of the second period for a 3-2 lead after the Panthers twice overcame a deficit.
Eetu Luostarinen made it 4-2 at 15:12 of the third period before James van Riemsdyk cut it to 4-3 at 17:21 on a redirection in front with Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.
“For our sport to be right, you have to be right-wired in,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It's so hard to play that game 100 percent focused with all the speed of it, all the chaos of it, the physicality of it.
“That was a very difficult game for our team to play and theirs.”
Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Niko Mikkola had two assists for the Panthers (3-2-0). Spencer Knight made 35 saves, including 15 in the third, for his first win since Jan. 3, 2023. He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Feb. 24, 2023, and played in the American Hockey League last season.
Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan scored, and Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0).
“That's been our mindset for quite a while: ‘What would Johnny do?’” Sillinger said. “Obviously, in this situation, he would want to win hockey games and play for his teammates, his brothers, and that's what we did tonight. Johnny’s one of our brothers.”
The teams wore jerseys during warmups with Johnny’s No. 13 and last name on the back. The number was also on the ice behind each goal.
During the ceremony, a banner with “JOHNNY GAUDREAU 1993-2024” and the No. 13 in a circle was raised to the rafters. At the opening face-off, Monahan passed the puck to Panthers forward Sam Bennett, a Gaudreau and Monahan teammate with the Calgary Flames. The players stood still until 13 seconds elapsed, and the clock was stopped.
“It was hard to be honest,” Monahan said. “It was special, a special moment that I’ll remember forever.”
Sillinger gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal, scoring on a breakaway after a stretch pass from Kent Johnson. It was Sillinger’s first short-handed goal in 223 NHL games.
Lundell tied it 1-1 at 10:25, scoring through the five-hole from a sharp angle off a feed by Reinhart for his third goal in two games, but Monahan put the Blue Jackets in front 2-1 at 11:22 on a rebound of his own shot. He immediately pointed to the banner.
It was Monahan’s second goal since signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) with Columbus on July 1 to be reunited with Gaudreau.
“I felt like Johnny was watching down on us today,” Monahan said, as Gaudreau’s jersey hung in the late forward’s stall nearby. “I had a feeling I was going to get one. Fortunately enough, I did. We lost, which [stinks]. But yeah, no, I definitely could feel John today.”
Dmitry Kulikov’s shot from the point tied it 2-2 at 11:59.
NOTES: Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson left with an upper-body injury at 18:28 of the second period after a center-ice collision with Monahan. He appeared to be holding his right arm. “I can tell you, it doesn’t look good,” Evason said. … Defenseman Jordan Harris played 12:44 with one shot and one blocked shot in his Columbus debut. He was acquired in the trade that sent forward Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 19. … Van Riemsdyk scored his first goal with the Blue Jackets; he signed a one-year, $900,000 contract Sept. 15. … Johnson has four points (two goals, two assists) in a season-opening three-game point streak. … The Blue Jackets have not won a home opener since the 2021-22 season, 8-2 against the Arizona Coyotes. … Reinhart has six points (three goals, three assists) in a three-game point streak. … The Panthers were without center Aleksander Barkov (lower-body injury) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (illness) for a third straight game. … Florida won for the second straight day -- it defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 on the road Monday -- and went 2-2-0 on its four-game road trip.