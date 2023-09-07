News Feed

Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season

Family Value Pack
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced the Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by ABC6 and Fox 28 is available now to purchase for the 2023-24 NHL season.  

The Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack includes a ticket to the game, an OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass, the choice of a value meal, featuring items like a hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and Pepsi products. The items will be automatically added to your mobile account and redeemable at concession stands.

Value Pack purchasers will also have access to a post-game shot on ice for select games:

  • Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Calgary
  • Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Ottawa
  • Friday, Dec. 8 vs. St. Louis
  • Friday, Jan. 19 vs. New Jersey
  • Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Buffalo

The Columbus Dispatch Family Value Packs start at $30 per person. For more information or to purchase Family Value Packs, visit www.bluejackets.com/family.

The Columbus Blue Jackets 2023-24 regular season home opener will take place on Thursday, October 12 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Opening Night, presented by Nationwide, kicks off the 23rd National Hockey League season. To view the full Blue Jackets schedule, visit www.BlueJackets.com/schedule.