For Gardner, no challenge is too much to overcome

Fortunately, new technology has allowed him to utilize a Dexcom, a continuous glucose monitoring system that connects to his phone. Rather than constantly needing to prick his finger to test his blood, his trainers are able to watch his levels from the bench using the device. He explained that he still has to check levels during intermissions, but with the comfort of his trainers' oversight and a few sips of Gatorade, he is able to compete.

And compete he does, as the invisible disease under his pads isn’t the only obstacle he has conquered. A year ago, Gardner was focused on his transition to the Western Hockey League and aimed to be the best backup he could with his team in Saskatoon, never picturing he would be an NHL draft prospect at the end of the season, especially as high as the second round.

His love for competition, and the sport as a whole, drove him to eventually earn the starting spot with the Blades.

“When you're playing, especially as a goalie, there's two of you and you just always want to be the guy your team is going with,” Gardner said. “I just realized how much fun I was having and that just ended up driving me to win that job over.”

It didn’t stop there. Gardner went on to post a 21-5-2 record and help Saskatoon achieve its first 50-win season since 2011 as well as advance to the WHL Eastern Conference Final. He also led the league in save percentage (.927) and goals-against average (1.91), securing the single-season franchise record in both.

Through his success, he has never let it get to his head, but rather use it to progress forward. One of his most beneficial traits – he always wants to learn from others. During practices with Saskatoon, he would watch his teammates to help him get an edge up in some way. Outside of the WHL, he also admires such NHL goaltenders as Jeremy Swayman and Thatcher Demko, breaking their skills down to learn a thing or two.

“I really try to model my game after Jeremy Swayman. I really like him as a goaltender,” Gardner said. “Then I mean he's a bit opposite of me, but Thatcher Demko. I really like watching him and taking things to implement into my game, even though there's quite a bit of a drastic size difference between us."

This week's CBJ development camp has been the perfect place to continue growing his game, especially when he has the opportunity to face off against a couple familiar faces from his childhood and test his improvement since then. At the top of the list is Blue Jackets first-round pick Cayden Lindstrom, whose hometown of Chetwynd, British Columbia, is about 90 minutes away from where Gardner grew up in Fort St. John.

“We played against each other quite a bit growing up, and it wasn't always the most fun because he was a big kid with a hard shot, but I had my fair share of growing up playing against him,” Gardner said. “Later on, we ended up playing with each other on Team BC at the WHL Cup and I got to know him a bit better there and now we are back together."

Gardner also had experience playing against Charlie Elick, the Jackets’ other second-round pick, in CSSHL prep hockey.

Keeping his focus on improvement, and returning to the WHL to continue taking on a bigger role next season, there’s one thing left Gardner wants Columbus to know: “I’m gonna stop pucks for you.”