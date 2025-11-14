Olivier, Coyle each has 3 points, Blue Jackets hold off Oilers

Kirill Marchenko had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (12 points; three goals, nine assists).

“It feels like we controlled most of the play, but they're extremely dangerous obviously,” Olivier said. “Some of the best players in the world over there, so it's not an easy task to shut them down, but we found a way and that's all that matters in the end.”

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Evan Bouchard had three assists and Calvin Pickard made 20 saves for the Oilers (8-7-4).

Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games (13 points; four goals, nine assists).

“I thought we were a little too soft around the nets, whether they were deflecting pucks or getting inside of us, multiple goals like that,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The Oilers won each of their past two games in overtime -- defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday -- but Knoblauch liked the energy.

“The momentum that we had in the third period, we felt that was probably the best we played but especially starting with (Vasily Podkolzin’s) goal in the third,” he said. “I thought we had a really good push and I thought we didn't show any signs of having the back to back.”

Olivier gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 15:36 of the first period on a tip of Coyle’s shot.

Coyle scored 44 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0 after Olivier stole the puck from McDavid and fed him at the crease.

Matt Savoie cut it to 2-1 at 8:09, redirecting Bouchard’s shot, and Draisaitl tied it 2-2 at 9:49 with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass by Bouchard.