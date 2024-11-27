Voronkov finding a role that matches his size for Blue Jackets

For a full 10 seconds, it looked like men against boys during Saturday’s Blue Jackets game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

The man? Dmitri Voronkov. The hulking Blue Jackets wing collected the rebound of Kirill Marchenko’s shot with 8:24 left on the clock in the third period, then played a game of keepaway against Carolina’s Shayne Gostisbehere.

First, Voronkov grabbed the puck and curled behind the net. As Gostisbehere closed, Voronkov shrugged him off, spun away and drifted toward the corner, then turned to the veteran defenseman as if to say, “come and get it.”

As Gostisbehere closed on Voronkov in the corner, the CBJ forward curled back behind the net with the puck still on his stick. Gostisbehere closed and tried to shove Voronkov off of the puck, to little avail; the Blue Jacket finally skated out on the right side of the net and sent a centering pass back to Marchenko with 8:14 on the clock.

Moments later, Marchenko was clipped by a high stick that gave the Blue Jackets a four-minute power play while trailing 4-3, a golden opportunity set up by Voronkov’s innate ability to use his 6-5, 227-pound frame to its fullest capabilities.

“He’s big and he’s heavy, weight-wise,” said CBJ defenseman Jack Johnson, a big veteran himself who has had his share of battles with Voronkov in practice. “If you’re strong on your stick and you can tripod yourself, those guys are hard to move. You either have to be strong enough to do it, or you have to try to outsmart him. Guys like him are a handful, no question.

“Good on him for recognizing his strengths as a player and hanging on to pucks down low because that’s taxing on other teams. Even if nothing comes of it, teams have to exert themselves to play defense, so they don’t have enough energy to play offense.”

Voronkov is good for more than just puck possession, though. The 24-year-old second-year NHLer has scored in three straight games for the Blue Jackets, and they aren’t the typical netfront battle goals you might expect for one of the biggest players in the NHL.

Voronkov has scored twice on breakaways in the last three games, tallying against Boston and Tampa Bay, the latter with an excellent wrist shot that sailed by the glove of goalie Jonas Johansson. And then in the game against Carolina, Voronkov was at the top of the crease on the power play to tap a perfect pass from Kent Johnson past the outstretched leg of goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.