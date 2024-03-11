Tarasov is finding his stride in the CBJ net

At the moment, that’s what the Blue Jackets are getting from Tarasov on a nightly basis. The 24-year-old goalie – he'll turn 25 later this month – has been on a tear of late, stopping 203 of 217 shots against in his last six appearances. That's a .935 save percentage to go along with a 2.42 goals-against average that shows the third-year NHLer is finding his game at the highest level.

He had the unfortunate reality of missing the start of the season with a knee injury, and because he’s not eligible for waivers, Tarasov had to start working his way back into game shape at the NHL level. Trying to shake off the rust while facing the best players in the world is no easy task, and Tarasov – who did have a conditioning stint with Cleveland of the AHL to help things out – had a .877 save percentage in his first 11 appearances of the season.

At one point, the Blue Jackets gave him the net for a string of starts just to try to get him his sea legs back, but it wasn’t always pretty. He knew he’d get his game back, but he also knew the results might not be immediate.

“It just takes some time,” he said. “I’ve gone through it a couple of times, and you just have to be honest with yourself and work hard every day. It’s not going to happen right away. I think we did a pretty good job to get back.”

“At the beginning of the season, my first game was kind of up and down. You can play really good in the first period and the second you have some ups and downs, but it’s part of the game. You have to get back to your normal routine, managing the game, all 60 minutes.”