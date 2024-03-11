Tarasov is finding his stride in the CBJ net

Tarasov has certainly done that of late, but it’s not a huge surprise. A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Tarasov has shown his potential at times from the junior levels all the way to the big leagues. His size and athleticism are high-level, but injuries have been his biggest problem, including hip surgery that cost him the second half of the 2021-22 season and a variety of nagging situations a season ago.
Now healthy and in a groove, the best part of his game is starting to show.
“We know he had great potential; now he’s showing it more consistently,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “It’s a big positive evaluation for him right now and moving forward in the future. He’s got poise, he has good hockey sense, he’s a big guy, and right now, it feels like he’s adapting to the NHL game. When you combine his talent and now he’s in more of a rhythm playing games, I think we’re seeing a lot of good things.”
There’s also one other factor at play – Tarasov became the father of a son named Mark two months ago. He and his wife haven’t talked about it much publicly, but Tarasov did note that his home life has started to put his hockey life into perspective.
“It was kind of a tough period (coming back), more the mental part, but I passed this part pretty well,” he said. “I got the support at home from my wife, and we had the baby two months ago, so it’s really big for me. It’s really important for me. That’s the part of life where you’re just steady, moving forward.
“(Being a dad) is fun. He’s awesome. He’s smiling a lot. When we were on the road in Western Canada, he’s growing so fast. The first time he saw me (when we got back), he was kind of surprised, like, ‘Who are you?’ And then he remembered me and started smiling. It’s awesome.”