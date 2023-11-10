Stars score 5 straight, rally past Blue Jackets

The Stars trailed 2-0 less than nine minutes into the game, but Duchene gave them a 3-2 lead at 16:34 of the second period. He missed Dallas’ last game, a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday, with an upper-body injury.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, Nils Lundkvist had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who had lost two straight.

“Columbus came out hard,” Duchene said. “They were the better team in the first period. It could have been worse.

“That’s why we’re lucky to have Jake back there. You need your goalie to bail you out sometimes. We know that. We’re never going to get shelled back there unless we’re really bad.”