Werenski scores twice but Bolts down Blue Jackets

Mitchell Chaffee also scored, and Brayden Point and Darren Raddysh each had two assists for the Lightning (36-21-4), who have won nine of 10 (9-1-0) and were coming off a 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday that ended their eight-game winning streak. Jonas Johansson made 30 saves.

"It's always when a team is waiting for you in your hometown, when you're playing on the road," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "This was a big test for us against a team that was playing well, and the guys did a great job tonight"

Zach Werenski scored twice, and Elvis Merzlikins made 34 saves for the Blue Jackets (30-23-8), who had won four straight. It was Columbus’ first game since defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

"Not enough throughout the night of getting [the puck] there and using our strengths down in their zone," Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. "Going into the third we're down two, but we know we can score, get one and we're right back in it. They were just able to get that one before us."

Chaffee gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period when he redirected a shot from Emil Lilleberg past Merzlikins five-hole.

Kucherov’s goal 1:07 later extended it 2-0, scoring on a breakaway at 1:37 after Guentzel sent him a stretch pass from the defensive zone.

"We wanted to get off to a good start and get our legs going with the back-to-back here," Raddysh said. "We did that, scored on the first two shots and we just kind of went from there."