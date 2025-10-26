Voronkov, Blue Jackets recover for shootout win to cool off Penguins

Bryan Rust tied it 4-4 at 16:54 of the third period with a one-timer off a pass from Malkin to eventually force overtime after Kris Letang’s power-play goal cut Columbus’ lead to 4-3 two minutes earlier.

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinakhov also scored for the Blue Jackets (4-4-0), who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, but have won three of four. Merzlikins made 26 saves.

“It's huge, especially last night, we lost at home,” Merzlikins said. “And coming to this building, we all know that it's been trouble for us. In past years, we didn't win many games here in this building, so once again, we beat them in their home, and that's huge for us.”

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, Ryan Shea also scored and Malkin had two assists for the Penguins (6-2-1), who had won four straight. Arturs Silovs made 37 saves.

“We came back from two-goal deficit, getting a point,” Silovs said. “It's not enough, but we have to take pride of that, coming back, sticking to the things we would do the best and I think it was a character point.”

Shea gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead 59 seconds into the first period on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.