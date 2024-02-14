Tkachuk's hat trick helps Senators top Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves in his first game since Jan. 28 for the Blue Jackets (16-26-10), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1).

“That’s a team that is coming together,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said of Ottawa. “They changed their defensive structure, and the first seven or eight minutes we were managing the puck, making their D turn, they had five D tonight, and that was part of our plan, to make them skate. So, we did it right and it was successful. And then we changed. And that’s learning to play on the road.”

The Blue Jackets were 0-for-4 on the power play. The Senators were 2-for-5.

“It used to be a big momentum switch for us,” Vincent said of Columbus' penalty kill. “We just don’t get that momentum anymore. Teams will score on the power play. We can’t live in the past like we always say. But we don’t have that momentum boost like we used to in the past. That’s a true fact.”

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 7:11 of the first period. Kent Johnson’s centering pass ricocheted off Voronkov’s stick before hitting Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker’s skate and deflecting in.

“We played a good first five, six minutes,” said Jenner, the Blue Jackets' captain. “Kind of played into their hands after that, giving them the puck. … We’ve just got to get behind them. We did that after, but we spotted them a couple goals there on our mistakes and it gave them momentum.”

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:48, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play at the side of the net.

“Right off the bat, I thought he had a real good game,” Martin said of Tkachuk. “I mean, two of the goals on the power play, but he’s really very effective in front of the net. He’s played really good lately. I think when you look at the number of goals he’s scored (25), he’s leading our team in goals, so I think it’s encouraging.”

Tkachuk scored 48 seconds later by batting his own rebound out of the air on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 2-1.

“It’s awesome,” Chabot said of Tkachuk’s hat trick. “He’s been the rock here for us, and obviously he’s always the one that needs to face every noise, whether [it’s] good or bad. To see him have a great game like that and carry the load for us, I mean, every guy is happy for him.”