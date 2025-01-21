Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (22-18-7), who had their seven-game point streak end (6-0-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

“They played hard,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We didn’t have any positives in tonight’s hockey game. We were slow in all areas. We thought slow, we skated slow, we passed slow. We haven’t done that lately. We’ve played the game fast, we got pucks going so we could move our feet, and tonight, it looked like we were stuck in a bit of mud.”

Johnson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead on a power play at 4:52 of the first period. After receiving a pass from Kirill Marchenko at the left point, Johnson skated into the circle and beat a screened Sorokin over his glove.

“Teams are playing good against us. We’re coming into these games after being on a six-game winning streak and a seven-game point streak," Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli said. "Teams are going to be playing extra hard against us now that we’ve been rolling recently. They’ve really been tightening it up. We have been getting some opportunities, we've just got to capitalize on them.”