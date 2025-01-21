Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat scored twice for the New York Islanders in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Monday.
Simon Holmstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (19-20-7), who have won two straight. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.
“I thought we were outstanding,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “I think we dominated that puck possession battle, no doubt in my mind. I mean, Barzal and Horvat were so good with it. They were controlling the puck very well. They were dangerous. It was a solid performance by these two guys.”
Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (22-18-7), who had their seven-game point streak end (6-0-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.
“They played hard,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We didn’t have any positives in tonight’s hockey game. We were slow in all areas. We thought slow, we skated slow, we passed slow. We haven’t done that lately. We’ve played the game fast, we got pucks going so we could move our feet, and tonight, it looked like we were stuck in a bit of mud.”
Johnson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead on a power play at 4:52 of the first period. After receiving a pass from Kirill Marchenko at the left point, Johnson skated into the circle and beat a screened Sorokin over his glove.
“Teams are playing good against us. We’re coming into these games after being on a six-game winning streak and a seven-game point streak," Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli said. "Teams are going to be playing extra hard against us now that we’ve been rolling recently. They’ve really been tightening it up. We have been getting some opportunities, we've just got to capitalize on them.”
Horvat scored 43 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1. Adam Pelech kept the puck in at the left point and passed down behind the net to Barzal, who found Horvat for a one-timer from the low slot.
“It's just a matter of getting open for Barzal, and he finds me. And thankfully they were hitting the back of the net for me tonight," Horvat said. "In previous games where we've been together they haven't been. He's been great all year. They’re finally starting to go in.”
Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 2:57. He beat Merzlikins blocker side from the left circle off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a 2-on-1.
The odd-man rush started after Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski tripped at his defensive blue line and lost control of the puck.
Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 5:47 of the second. Barzal skated through the offensive zone and around the net before finding Horvat, who beat Merzlikins glove side with a one-timer from the right circle.
“It’s just one of those desperate times of the year where we've got to win,” Barzal said. “You see that everyone is playing hard.”
NOTES: Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson left at 1:16 of the third period after he was hit by Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger in the neutral zone. There was no update on his status after the game. ... Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth played 7:26 in his return after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. ... It was Holmstrom's first short-handed goal this season. He was tied for second in the NHL last season with five short-handed goals. ... The Islanders have won consecutive home games for the first time this season.