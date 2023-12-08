Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets

Pierre Engvall gave New York a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period with his third goal in four games.

Bemstrom tied it 1-1 at 5:56 of the second period, scoring on a rebound of Fantilli’s shot from the left circle that went off the end boards.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 10:11, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski in the right circle.

“He’s been assertive since Day One. He’s a confident young man,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said on Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. “He had some good offensive-zone time today.”

Cal Clutterbuck tied it 2-2 at 14:30 when he took a pass from Hudson Fasching and beat Martin from between the circles.

“Big goal by Clutterbuck there, for sure,” Barzal said. “The bench was a little quiet and obviously the crowd was. It was quiet out there, so for him to get that one just got us going on the bench, got us a little more animated and [the goals] just kind of started to rainfall in.”

Barzal put New York back in front 3-2 with a shot from the left circle at 18:51, and Kyle Palmieri one-timed Brock Nelson’s feed on a power play at 19:19 to make it 4-2.

“I thought we had a push, and then when they scored early in the third, we kept pushing,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “We knew we'd be in that position. We figured probably be in that position again tonight. And our guys did a great job of responding and doing what they needed to do by staying aggressive.”

NOTES: Horvat extended his point streak to five games (nine points; four goals, five assists). … Islanders forward Julien Gauthier has a three-game point streak (four points; two goals, two assists) for the first time in his NHL career. … It was Fantilli’s first multigoal game in the NHL, and the first time in League history that four players from the University of Michigan played on the same team (Fantilli, Nick Blankenburg, Johnson, Werenski). All four were on the ice for Bemstrom’s goal.