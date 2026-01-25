Marchment's hat trick powers Blue Jackets past Lightning

Nikita Kucherov scored and had three assists, Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, and Jonas Johansson made 23 saves for the Lightning (32-14-4). Their 14-0-1 streak was the third-longest in team history behind 16 games in 2018-19 and 18 in 2003-04.

“You can’t overshadow the fact that, in our last 30 points, we got 29 of them and at some point a team’s going to beat you,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They’ve got a good squad over there. They’ve got one of the best defensemen in the League (Zach Werenski), and they were ready for us.

“This will be an easy one to turn the page and move on to a home stretch here.”

The Lightning, on the second of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in a shootout on Friday, lost defenseman Erik Cernak to an injury and forward Gage Goncalves due to illness late in the first period, and defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous left in the third period.

"We knew we were just going to keep coming, and they played back-to-back and they're on the second night of that," Coyle said.

Cole Sillinger made it 1-0 at 5:47 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle after a neutral zone turnover.

Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 7:48 thanks to an own goal. After he dumped the puck, Greaves tried a clearing pass but it went into the net off the skate of Columbus forward Isac Lundestrom.

Marchment regained the one-goal lead 2-1, juking the defender before taking a wrist shot from the slot at 8:37.

Darren Raddysh evened it 2-2 at 10:01 with a power-play goal before Fantilli broke his 17-game goal drought at 18:33 to push it 3-2.

Dmitri Voronkov got the poke check on Lightning forward Yanni Gourde in the Blue Jackets offensive zone, took the puck to the net and got a wrist shot off in front to make it 4-2 at 19:47.

“That first period, we had too many turnovers,” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “That's a fast, skilled team over there that could capitalize on their chances.”