Blue Jackets-Kings game at Nationwide Arena has been postponed to Monday, March 9

The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today that the game between the Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings scheduled for tonight at Nationwide Arena has been postponed. The game will be played on Monday, March 9 (start time to be determined). Tickets for tonight’s game will be valid on the new date.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Wednesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live nationally on TNT and Tru TV. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.