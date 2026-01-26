PREVIEW: Blue Jackets bring momentum into matchup with Kings

Thursday, the Blue Jackets won by a 1-0 score in regulation for just the 15th time in their 25-year history, scoring an early goal and holding off Dallas for the next 50-plus minutes.

Saturday, there were 13 combined goals scored in Nationwide Arena, but the result was the same – the Blue Jackets knocked off one of the best teams in the NHL. Columbus scored a season-high eight goals and batted back a barrage of comeback attempts by Tampa Bay, earning an 8-5 victory to end the Bolts’ 15-game point streak.

As the Blue Jackets moved to six wins in the last seven games, they showed what is often the mark of a good team – the ability to win two vastly different styles of game.

“For sure,” Mason Marchment said after he posted his first CBJ hat trick in the victory over the Lightning. “They’re two really good, different teams, and you’re going to have to win different kinds of ways every night. The thing that stuck out for me is just the way we bounced back after they came back and pushed against us in the second there. For us to keep our foot on the gas and keep frustrating them is huge.”

And while one game featured 12 more goals than the other, there were similarities in the Blue Jackets’ game – in particular the way they stuck together and played a team game throughout. That’s what head coach Rick Bowness has been preaching, and the message has been eagerly received as Columbus has won five of his first six contests to move within four points of third place in the Eastern Conference.

Looking back, the Blue Jackets’ defending likely wasn’t as bad as the final score indicated, either, as Tampa Bay got one goal on a fluke mistake by the CBJ and also scored a power-play tally and an extra-attacker goal. Bowness wasn’t super pleased with the 1980s scoreline, but he did like the way his team stuck with it to get the victory.

“That’s what you have to be able to do, find a way to win a game,” Bowness said. “That’s the bottom line, right? I hate giving up five goals. It just drives me nuts, but I give that team over there a lot of credit. ... I think there was a couple that we made it a little too easy for them, but when you break the game down, they had the power-play goal, they had the 6-on-5 goal. They got the fluky one on the third, so when you look at it, you say, ‘OK, really, we gave up two.’

“So that being said, I see that the good news again is we’ve got better than this. We’ll play better than that, but it doesn’t matter. Find a way to win any way you can.”

So far, for the most part, the Blue Jackets have found a way to do that under Bowness. They’ll have another chance to add two points tonight as Los Angeles comes to snowy Columbus, and the head coach wants to see his team keep taking steps to get to where they want to go.

“I enjoy it because I see the areas that I know we can be better at,” Bowness said. “I like that challenge. Even though we’re winning. I like the challenge of keep pushing us to make us better.”