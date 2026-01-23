Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle's milestone in style

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.

BLUE JACKETS 1, STARS 0

1. The best present for Charlie Coyle on his milestone day was an important win for the Blue Jackets.

Coming off of Tuesday night’s listless home loss to Ottawa, Columbus bounced back in a big way in earning its fifth victory in six games. Zach Werenski reclaimed the NHL lead for goals by a defenseman with 19, Jet Greaves made 28 saves in his third career shutout, and the Blue Jackets rode a full team effort to a triumph against one of the NHL’s best teams.

But let’s be honest. Thursday night at Nationwide Arena was all about Coyle.

From morning skate and pregame walk-ins when players wore T-shirts recognizing Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game to the postgame lap and embrace for the beloved NHL veteran, the Blue Jackets made sure the outcome matched the occasion.

The victory was a cherry on top of a memorable day, and it felt like the game couldn’t really end any other way.

“It’s just nice to win,” Coyle said afterward. “It’s a big two points, but these milestones and things to celebrate are all fun. It’s a part of it and it’s nice, but you win, it makes it that much better and you can enjoy it a little more. That’s what I’m happy about.”

The only thing missing was a goal by Coyle, and he nearly got that when he scored into an empty net in the dying seconds only to see the play stopped for offsides – not that anyone could hear the referee's whistle.

A celebration like this can sometimes draw a team’s attention away from the task at hand, but it seemed to bring the Blue Jackets together. As a team, Columbus approached the game and played the way Coyle would – smart, tenacious and with the team first.

“It’s a big night for Charlie,” head coach Rick Bowness said. “I love that we won the game for him. He’s a great leader on this team. He’s been a great performer in this league for a long time, and he gives you everything he’s got. He’s just a coach’s dream, honestly. He just shows up every shift and we’re going to work.”

2. Coyle hated being the center of attention, but it was a well-deserved recognition for the career he's had.

The Blue Jackets as an organization and as players found multiple ways to celebrate the center throughout the night. There were the shirts and hats, worn throughout the locker room, for pregame arrivals and warm-up soccer; the locker room lineup read from his father, Chuck, and the lighting of the cannon by members of his family; and even a bubble ball intermission battle featuring some of his friends.

But the postgame celebration might have been the best part. Once the players finished saluting the crowd as they always do after home wins, team members lined up near the bench to wait for Coyle, then pushed him back to center ice for an ovation from the crowd. As he skated back toward his teammates, the group embraced Coyle with a team-wide group hug. Then, in the locker room, Coyle was doused with water after receiving the donkey hat as player of the game.

The funny part is it was exactly the opposite of what Coyle was comfortable with.

“I’m not a guy who likes to be like this in the center of things, as I think most hockey guys aren’t,” he said after morning skate. “It’s nice, of course, when people are doing nice things for you and want to celebrate you. The polite thing to do is to let it happen as much as you’re uncomfortable with it, and it’s a good thing. I know I’ll look back and remember these good times.”

As for the embrace on the ice at the end of the game, Coyle said it spoke to the type of people that are in the CBJ locker room for recognizing the special nature of the moment.

“It goes to show who we have in here and what kind of people they are, teammates, and just pushing that little stuff that you might not want to do but it does mean a lot,” he said. “It’s a very special thing.”

Coyle acknowledged being nervous for the proceedings, staring at the back of his eyelids during his attempt at an afternoon nap and then being surprised by the variety of things his teammates did for him when he arrived at the rink. What might have caught him by surprise the most, though, was when his father – a hockey coach in his own right – entered the locker room for the lineup read.

“You see videos around the league of guys and families coming in to do the pregame and all that,” Coyle said. “I didn’t think of that until literally a minute before it happened. I went, ‘Oh, they better not be bringing anyone in.’ And my dad comes in. It was very special. He kept a straight face today not telling me he was coming to do that.

“I think it brought him joy, brought us joy, and maybe it pumped us up. Who knows, he might have to come back again on Saturday.”

3. Coyle has been with the Blue Jackets for only one season, but his impact on the locker room is clear.

Ask around the NHL and you won’t find many players more liked or respected than the affable, hard-working Coyle. It’s made him a favorite of teammates and fans in Minnesota (where he played 479 games), his hometown of Boston (452 games), Colorado (19 games) and now Columbus (50 games), as the Blue Jackets acquired Coyle and Miles Wood in a summer trade with the Avalanche.

He’s worn an “A” on his sweater at times throughout the season, and it doesn’t seem to be a mistake that his first 13 NHL seasons have resulted in 13 playoff appearances.

“It was awesome,” Zach Werenski said of the celebration. “He’s obviously a special teammate and some who’s been here for a short amount of time but one of the best teammates I’ve had. We were just talking back there after the game how fun days are like this. I’ve only been a part of two of them in my career, 1,000 games – (Jakub) Voracek and now him, and they don’t come around very often.

“Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, so we’re happy we got the win for him.”

On most nights, the goalie who posted a shutout would have been the main focus, but Greaves was more than happy to share the spotlight with Coyle.

“I can go on and on and I’m sure every guy in this locker room could go on and on about how special he is, and we’re super lucky to have him on our team,” Greaves said. “On a night like this, which is super important for him – he had a lot of family and stuff like that in town – it's just as important for us.

“This was a really big night for the group with just how much we care about Charlie. I’m super happy we were able to get that win for him and make the night a bit more special.”