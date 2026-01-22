Blue Jackets activate Mason Marchment off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Mason Marchment off Injured Reserve and placed defenseman Denton Mateychuk on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 11, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Marchment, 30, has missed the past eight games with an upper body injury suffered on January 4 vs. Pittsburgh. He has collected nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points with 36 penalty minutes in 36 games this season with the Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken. He has notched 5-2-7, with 10 PIM and is +4 in seven contests with Columbus since being acquired in a trade from Seattle on December 19.

A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, Marchment has registered 85-124-209 and 294 PIM with a cumulative +64 plus/minus rating in 338 career games with Columbus, Seattle, Dallas, Florida and Toronto since making his NHL debut in 2019-20. The 6-5, 212-pound forward originally signed an entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in 2018.

Mateychuk, 21, has missed the last four contests with an upper body injury suffered on January 11 at Utah. He has set single-season career highs in goals, assists and points with 8-13-21 in 44 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. He has notched 12-22-34, 24 PIM and a cumulative +9 plus/minus rating in 89 career games since making his NHL debut with Columbus in 2024-25. The 5-11, 188-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Dallas Stars. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.