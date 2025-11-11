McDavid scores twice in 3rd, Oilers rally late to defeat Blue Jackets in OT

Adam Fantilli and Boone Jenner each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Blue Jackets (7-7-1), who lost their fourth in a row (0-3-1). Greaves made 19 saves.

“We caught a really few bad breaks,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “That puck has no business going in, they’re passing the puck across the seam and we go stick-on-puck and it ends up in our net. Do we make some mistakes? Yeah. But the way that we played, it’s a step in the right direction.

“I thought our compete, our level of urgency, our willingness and desperation to compete and battle was great. So was theirs. It was a good hockey game, but we think the majority of the play was in our direction and we’ll move forward off this one.”

Provorov gav the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 11:42 of the first period with a wrist shot from the point through traffic that beat Skinner’s glove just after a Columbus power play expired.

Walman tied it 1-1 at 17:28 with a wrist shot that got past Greaves’ glove and over his right shoulder.

“That’s probably the exact type of game it was going to take to get out of this little funk, or at least to start,” Walman said. “It wasn’t perfect at all, but we found a way and stuck with it. There was a lot to like in that game.”

Monahan put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 1:39 of the second period, gaining the zone on an odd-man rush and picking up the rebound off a shot by Kent Johnson, which he put past Skinner’s outstretched pad on the backhand.

"I thought we worked hard tonight and did a lot of good things, but losing [stinks],” Monahan said. “You feel the emotion of the loss, but we did a lot of good things, but we play tomorrow and we have to get going right away.

“I thought we played well. We’re doing a lot of the right things that we want to do as a team and the more we do that, the more success we’re going to have, so we have to stick to that.”

Jenner extended it to 3-1 at 18:02, taking a centering pass from Dante Fabbro at the top of the crease and sending it back door on Skinner.

McDavid closed it to 3-2 just 58 seconds into the third period, extending his goal streak to three games. The Oilers captain spun around Denton Mateychuk, causing the Blue Jackets defenseman to fall down, before sending a backhand shot from the slot past Greaves’ blocker.

“The group likes to put itself in a tough spot and just when you think it’s a tough spot, we go a little bit further,” McDavid said. “Then we decide it’s time to go. We stuck with it.

“We put ourselves in a tough spot, but we’re good at coming from behind. We found a way. It’s not the prettiest way to win a game, but a win nonetheless and we move on.”