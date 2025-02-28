Blue Jackets score 4 in 2nd, top Red Wings in Stadium Series preview

Compher had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (30-23-6), who had won two in a row and nine of 12 (9-1-2). Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

“I thought (Talbot) was the one guy who did a good job in and around the crease,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “The game could have been much worse than it was, which is disappointing.”

Alex DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 27 seconds of the second period, taking a cross-slot pass from Compher and beating Tarasov.

Van Riemsdyk tied it 1-1 at 4:16, tipping Jake Christiansen’s point shot past Talbot.

Sean Kuraly put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 9:43, gloving a high rebound onto his stick and tapping it over the goal line.

Johnson tipped in Dante Fabbro’s slap shot at 12:09 to extend it to 3-1, and van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game made it 4-1 at 15:01 when he tapped in Jenner’s pass from the edge of the crease.

Compher’s power-play goal cut it to 4-2 at 16:39.

Kirill Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 19:03 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

“We had some key guys that were missing today, and we’re talking about guys who play 21 or 22 minutes,” McLellan said. “Dylan [Larkin] was one of the players I’m talking about. He’s a big boy and he can handle hearing that.”

Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger left the game with an upper-body injury after a first-period hit by Moritz Seider and did not return. The team said they wouldn’t have an update until Friday.

Evason responded by moving van Riemsdyk onto a line with Jenner and Kent Johnson.

“It is such a luxury to have a guy like (van Riemsdyk), who can play every position at that level,” Evason said. “When Boone came back, he took (van Riemsdyk)’s spot, but all he cares about is winning.”

That line combined for three of the four Columbus goals in the second period.

“They didn’t start with that line, but it is a pretty talented group of players,” McLellan said. “They were playing at an A-plus level and we were playing at the B level. That’s tough, especially in the top six.”

NOTES: The Blue Jackets and Red Wings are tied in the standings with 66 points each. Detroit will enter the Stadium Series holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, while Columbus will enter the game holding the second.