Kadri scores in 1,000th game, Flames cruise past Blue Jackets

Morgan Frost, Blake Coleman, Adam Klapka and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames (4-9-2), who won two straight games for the first time this season. Dustin Wolf made 42 saves, including 22 in the third period.

“It was incredible,” said Kadri of helping the Flames win following a pregame ceremony to commemorate his milestone. “I’m not going to lie, I was a little anxious to drop the puck and just start the game. I just tried to take it with a grain of salt and enjoy the day as much as possible. Thankfully, everything went according to plan and it was just such a wonderful day, and I can’t thank the Flames organization and the fan base and my teammates enough for such a special day.”

Calgary coach Ryan Huska wasn’t surprised to see Kadri play a key role in the game to help the Flames win their second straight game on home ice.

“We always talk about him being a gamer and when the stakes are high, somehow, some way, shape or form, he shows up on a scoresheet or with a fight or a hit or whatever the case may be, so you had a feeling that he’d be involved somehow,” Huska said.