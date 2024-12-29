 Swayman makes 18 saves, Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Justin Brazeau, David Pastrnak and Cole Koepke scored for the Bruins (20-14-4), who were coming off a 6-2 loss at Columbus on Friday but are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

“For the most part our guys were really committed here tonight, and even towards the end of the game, you could see we had a few guys blocking shots,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “I thought it was a professional game for us here tonight after last night's game.”

Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 5 for the Blue Jackets (15-16-6), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

“I thought it was not a bad road game per se,” Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier said. “Just every big mistake kind of ended up in the back of our net.

“We expected their best. Obviously, we beat them twice already this year and we're coming back in their building. I didn't think it was all that bad, just couldn't get it going offensively, but whenever we gave up some goals it was kind of on us.”