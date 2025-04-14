Jet Greaves named the NHL's First Star for the week

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves has been named the National Hockey League’s First Star for the week ending April 13, the league and club announced today. Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the Second Star, while Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was selected Third Star. Greaves is the second Blue Jackets player to garner Star of the Week accolades in 2024-25 after defenseman Zach Werenski was named First Star for November 18-24 and Third Star from December 23-29.

Greaves, 24, went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout in three games last week, stopping 90-of-93 shots faced. He led the league in wins (tied), goals-against average (tied), save percentage and shutouts (tied) among netminders with two or more games played. He was added to the roster on emergency recall on April 10 before turning aside 39-of-41 shots faced to earn a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The rookie netminder then helped the club sweep the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals, in a home-and-home series from April 12-13. He made 22 saves for his first career shutout in a 7-0 win at Nationwide Arena on April 12 before stopping 29-of-30 shots faced in a 4-1 win at Capital One Arena on April 13.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario improved to 5-2-2 with a 2.22 GAA, .926 SV% and one shutout in nine appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. He owns an 8-9-2 record with a 2.85 GAA and .918 SV% in 19 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023, at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Wells Fargo Center is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.