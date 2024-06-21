Blue Jackets announce 2024 preseason schedule

Columbus will play an eight-game preseason slate, including four home games at Nationwide Arena

The Columbus Blue Jackets will play an eight-game preseason schedule, including four home games at Nationwide Arena, prior to the 2024-25 National Hockey League season, the club announced today. Columbus will play home and road sets against the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals.

The Blue Jackets open preseason play on Monday, September 23 when the club visits the Sabres at KeyBank Center. Columbus opens the home slate of the preseason against St. Louis at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 25. The team plays on back-to-back days three times during the 2024 preseason, including closing out its schedule with a home-and-home series against the Penguins at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 3 and PPG Paints Arena on Friday, October 4. All home preseason games will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The team’s complete 2024-25 regular season schedule as well as ticket information will be announced at later dates. Columbus’ complete 2024 preseason schedule can be found below (home games in bold):

  • Monday, Sept. 23 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25 vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Sept. 27 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Oct. 1 at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Oct. 4 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

