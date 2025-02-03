CBJ MYP Renewal FAQ

Our most popular payment plan is the interest free, monthly payment plan. With this plan, your first payment will be charged at the time of renewal and all remaining payments (April – February 2026) will be charged on or around the 20th of each month through February 2026. The sooner you renew with this option, the longer the plan will extend!

Additionally, we offer Pay-In-Full and Summer Payment Plan options. With the Pay-In-Full option, your entire account balance is paid in a one-time, lump sum payment, which entitles you to CBJ Rewards if paid in full by April 4th. With the Summer Payment Plan, payments are broken down to three (3) equal installments scheduled to run (at the time of sign up, May 20th, & July 21st).

For questions on other payment plan options, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or by visiting us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.