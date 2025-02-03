What is the difference between my Multi-Year Plan and an Annual Plan (season-to-season)?
CBJ MYP Renewal FAQ
As a Multi-Year Plan STH, you have committed to season tickets for a three season period. With that commitment, you will receive: a minimum of 3% savings than with Annual Plan pricing and a cap on your season-over-season increases of 5%. Accounts that renew as an Annual Plan, will be paying ~3% higher than the Multi-Year Plan each season and will not have a max increase cap of 5%, meaning the savings in the Multi-Year Plan could grow each season.
Is there a cancellation penalty for breaking my Multi-Year Plan?
Yes, due to the price difference you would be receiving through the Multi-Year Plan, there would be a small cancellation fee if that plan is broken prior to the term date. The cancellation fee would be the difference between the cost of the Multi-Year Plan and the Annual Plan rate in the first season of your plan (varies based on plan type/location/amount of seats).
When does the season ticket renewal period for the 2025-26 season begin?
The renewal period is open now and will continue through Monday, April 4. You can renew your tickets by logging in to your My Blue Jackets Account, contacting your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or by visiting us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What are the payment options for my season tickets?
Our most popular payment plan is the interest free, monthly payment plan. With this plan, your first payment will be charged at the time of renewal and all remaining payments (April – February 2026) will be charged on or around the 20th of each month through February 2026. The sooner you renew with this option, the longer the plan will extend!
Additionally, we offer Pay-In-Full and Summer Payment Plan options. With the Pay-In-Full option, your entire account balance is paid in a one-time, lump sum payment, which entitles you to CBJ Rewards if paid in full by April 4th. With the Summer Payment Plan, payments are broken down to three (3) equal installments scheduled to run (at the time of sign up, May 20th, & July 21st).
Are there advantages to renewing my season tickets early?
All Full, Half and Quarter STH’s that renew before March 20, can take advantage of a 12-month interest free payment plan, our longest payment plan. Initial payment must be made by March 20 and payments will be charged monthly, on or around the 20th of each month, through February 2026.
As a NEW BENEFIT to Half and Quarter STH’s, that Full STH’s currently enjoy, all CBJ STH’s that pay their account in full by April 4, will earn CBJ Rewards, redeemable for food, beverages, and merchandise at Nationwide Arena. For more information, please visit the CBJ Rewards program page.
The STH Renewal Sweepstakes is an opportunity for renewed STH’s to win one of over 1,100 prizes, just for renewing their tickets! From now through April 4, prizes will be announced through bluejackets.com and during game broadcasts. The earlier you renew – the more chances you will have to win great prizes. To see a full listing of all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes, click HERE.
What is the deadline to pay in full and receive CBJ Rewards?
CBJ Rewards are now a STH renewal benefit for all Full, Half, and Quarter Season Ticket Holders. This benefit provides STH’s that renew and PAY IN FULL by the established deadline for each season (April 4), the opportunity to earn CBJ Rewards redeemable for food, beverages, and merchandise at Nationwide Arena.
Eligible accounts that have earned CBJ Rewards, will have their funds loaded onto Season Ticket Holders Digital CBJ Rewards card by September 15, 2025.
I am a Multi-Year STH, is there anything I need to do?
As a Multi-Year STH, if you wish to leave your account as is, your account is automatically renewed and your first payment for the 2025-26 season will be charged on March 20 using the same payment information and payment plan you had previously set up. As a Multi-Year Season Ticket Holder, you are also eligible for all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes!
What is the STH Renewal Sweepstakes?
If I want to relocate or upgrade my season ticket location, when can I do that?
The Seat Relocation/Upgrade process typically takes place shortly after completion of the regular season. All renewed STH’s will be notified prior to the event with their assigned date and time to view available inventory.
Where can I find my renewal invoice?
You can find your detailed renewal invoice for the 2025-26 season by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and selecting the “invoice” tab at the top left of the page.
How do I make my first payment online?
You can make your first payment online towards your renewal invoice for the 2025-26 season through your My Blue Jackets Account. You can find your detailed renewal invoice for the 2025-26 season by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and selecting the “invoice” tab at the top left of the page.
What happens if I miss a payment, or my credit card is declined?
You will be sent an email notifying you of your missed/declined payment and you will be able to login to your My Blue Jackets Account and update your payment information. Additionally, your Account Specialist will contact you in the days after the scheduled payment.
Who do I contact if I need to update my payment information?
You will be able to login to your My Blue Jackets Account and update your payment information or you can contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
Can I upgrade my season ticket plan or add seats to my account?
Absolutely! Please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, by email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What if I want to change my seat location?
All STH’s that renew their season ticket package by April 4, will be eligible for the Seat Relocation/Upgrade process, which is based on STH Tenure. This process typically takes place shortly after completion of the regular season and the best available seats are made available for you to choose from. That is why it is so important you renew your seats before the renewal deadline – so that you are eligible for this process.
Can I pay off my tickets early if I am on a payment plan?
Absolutely, Season Ticket Holders are able to pay off their account at any time. Payments can be made by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and select view invoice, followed by making your payment. You may also contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What will happen if I wait to renew until after the deadline?
STH’s run the risk of having their tickets automatically released from their account and having renewed STH’s relocate into their seats during the Seat Relocation Process.