Van Riemsdyk sparks Bruins past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Kent Johnson scored, and Spencer Martin made 23 saves in his first start since Dec. 7 for the Blue Jackets (12-19-8), who have lost five of six (1-2-3).

“They're a good team for a reason,” Johnson said. “They've been doing it for years. So, they're definitely good at it. Anytime we're playing top teams, we can kind of learn from them. It's a copycat league -- try to be like them, whether it's systems, special teams or plays their top guys are making. There is always something you take.”

Shattenkirk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the second period from the right wall above the face-off circle. He has three goals in the past three games.

“Seems like those ones are going in when things are going well,” he said. “For me, a lot of times when I’m shooting, I’m not shooting to score, it’s shooting for tips and I’m hoping more than anything that it creates a rebound. … That’s what I was thinking, getting it to the net with some bodies there.”

Johnson tied it 1-1 at 4:06, taking a pass from Ivan Provorov in the high slot and scoring with a snap shot.

Van Riemsdyk put the Bruins ahead 2-1 on the power play at 13:07. A shot from the point by Hampus Lindholm deflected off teammate Jake DeBrusk’s stick in the slot, and van Riemsdyk tipped the puck in front.

“They were able to take advantage of their opportunities and we weren’t,” Provorov said. “For most of the game it was a pretty even game, but there were moments in the second and third periods where they kind of took over and we weren’t able to contain them.”

Heinen made it 3-1 at 7:29 of the third period on the rebound of van Riemsdyk’s shot.

Montgomery said the line of van Riemsdyk, Frederic and Heinen was the difference.

“Really pleased. They played a big, heavy game,” he said. “I thought the third goal that extended the lead was huge for us.”