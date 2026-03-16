Blue Jackets collab with Brave Wilderness for special ticket package

The Columbus Blue Jackets are teaming up with wildlife educator and adventurer Coyote Peterson and his Emmy Award-winning Brave Wilderness brand for a special ticket package on Sunday, March 29, when the Blue Jackets host the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. A lifelong Blue Jackets fan who grew up in Ohio, Peterson has supported the club for years and even attended the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at the Ohio Stadium.

Created by Peterson, Brave Wilderness has grown into the largest wildlife brand in the digital space, with videos viewed more than 4.8 billion times worldwide. Through up-close encounters with some of the planet’s most misunderstood creatures, the brand is dedicated to educating audiences of all ages and inspiring global conservation.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Peterson combined his passion for wildlife with his background in video production, writing and directing to build Brave Wilderness into a global platform. For more than a decade, he has traveled the world telling the true stories of animals while working alongside conservationists and using his platform to raise awareness and support for environmental initiatives.

Fans can purchase a special Brave Wilderness Ticket Package at BlueJackets.com/bravewilderness, which includes:

One game ticket to Blue Jackets vs. Bruins

An exclusive autographed co-branded Brave Wilderness water bottle

Access to a pregame meet and greet with Coyote Peterson and the Brave Wilderness team

The chance to win special in-game fan experiences with Coyote Peterson

Each ticket purchased through the package also includes a $10 donation benefiting Las Oncas Jaguar Conservation, supporting efforts in Latin America through Brave Wilderness initiatives.

The special ticket package is available now at BlueJackets.com/BraveWilderness. For more information about Blue Jackets game nights and promotions, visit BlueJackets.com/Promotions.