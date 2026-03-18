Coyle, Blue Jackets ease past Hurricanes to push point streak to 10

Mason Marchment and Mathieu Olivier also scored, and Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (35-21-11), who are 6-0-4 during their point streak and 17-2-4 over their past 23 games. Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Columbus pulled within one point of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“Our pressure has been something to reckon with in the past two months,” Olivier said. “Tonight, against a team like that that's been at the top of the Eastern Conference for a long time, just proves that our team has taken the step needed to make the playoffs and obviously be competitive.

“It just proves that we’re a club that can play with anyone.”

Andrei Svechnikov scored, and Brandon Bussi made 25 saves for the Hurricanes (42-19-6), who had won four of six.

“If you’re going to lose, that’s probably the way you want to do it,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You don’t want to lose but play well. This was not a game we played well. Throw it away and come back tomorrow (against the Pittsburgh Penguins).”

Marchment’s power-play goal gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:25 of the first period with a one-timer low in the left circle off a pass from Coyle. It came during the first half of a double minor to Seth Jarvis for high-sticking Zach Werenski.

“A lot of good support out there trying to drag them away from the net and get some open looks and Charlie's doing a great job down there on the goal line,” Marchment said.