Blue Jackets to host Scripps Regional Spelling Bee at Nationwide Arena

The partnership highlights the organization’s commitment to education and literacy initiatives in the community

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee for the second consecutive year on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 4–8 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, welcoming top young spellers from across central Ohio for an evening celebrating academic achievement and literacy. The Blue Jackets are the only National Hockey League team to partner with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, highlighting the organization’s commitment to education and literacy initiatives in the community.

Since January, schools throughout the region’s 23-county territory have conducted spelling bees, with students competing for the opportunity to advance. The top 40 school champions will gather at Nationwide Arena to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee, where one student will earn an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent the region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held at the end of May.

“Events like the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee highlight the dedication and curiosity of students across our region,” said Tara Battiato, Sr. Director of Community Development and Executive Director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. “We are proud to welcome these incredible young scholars to Nationwide Arena and celebrate their hard work while reinforcing the importance of literacy and education in shaping future leaders.”

The event will include appearances by Blue Jackets personalities and members of the community serving in key roles throughout the competition. Mike Todd, Arena Host for the Columbus Blue Jackets, will serve as emcee, while Greg Murray, Public Address Announcer for the Blue Jackets, will act as pronouncer.

The judging panel will feature respected members of the Columbus media and literacy community, including Erin Simonek, Reporter at ABC6, who will serve as head judge. Kelli Bates, Development Assistant with the Columbus Metropolitan Library, will serve as a judge, and Aaron Portzline, Senior Writer covering the Blue Jackets for The Athletic, will serve as record keeper.

This event is not open to the public and is limited to invited participants, their families and participating schools. For more information about the team and the Blue Jackets Foundation’s community involvement, visit www.BlueJackets.com/Foundation.

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