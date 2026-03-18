Blue Jackets to recognize first responders on March 28

The evening, presented by Jet’s Pizza, will feature interactive opportunities and moments of recognition

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to host First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza, on Saturday, March 28, when they take on the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena. The evening will honor the brave first responders who serve the community each day. The game begins at 5 p.m., and the first fans through the doors will receive an exclusive CBJ First Responders floppy hat, while supplies last. Throughout the night, themed activities, fundraisers and tributes will highlight the dedication of the men and women who work tirelessly to ensure public safety.

Fans can also take advantage of a special ticket package that includes a discounted game ticket and an exclusive CBJ First Responders jersey, with a portion of each package benefiting the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 Foundation.

Festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. outside Nationwide Arena, featuring displays of first responder vehicles along with representatives from the Columbus Police Motorcycle and Mounted Units, Franklin County SWAT, and others. When doors open at 4 p.m., fans are encouraged to explore first responder booths located throughout the concourse. Participating groups include the Columbus Police and Franklin County Therapy Dogs, Delaware County EMS, Dublin Police Department, EIIC, Franklin County Bomb Squad and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As part of the evening’s recognition, the Blue Jackets are proud to honor Senior Chief Petty Officer Charles Mills, United States Navy (Ret.), as the Military Honoree, presented by Elk+Elk, alongside his now‑retired K‑9 partner, Coyle. Mills served 26 years as a Navy Hospital Corpsman, deploying three times to Iraq and supporting Marine Corps units and Navy special warfare teams throughout his distinguished career, earning commendations including the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon. He continues his commitment to public service today as a detective and K‑9 handler with the Perry Township Police Department, where he and Coyle supported explosive detection operations, dignitary protection and multi‑agency responses across central Ohio.

Additionally, in celebration and recognition during the evening’s festivities, Jet’s Pizza will host 100 members of the Blue Jackets ice medic team and their families. Ice medics are specially trained professionals who support the team’s medical staff during games and play a critical role in responding quickly when injuries occur. Their expertise is essential to maintaining player safety throughout the season. First Responders Night offers an opportunity to thank them for their service and highlight the vital support they provide at every home game.

Fans aged 18 and older can support the Fraternal Order of Police, the designated 50/50 Raffle beneficiary for this game, by participating in the Blue Jackets Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle, presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union. Raffle sales open at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 22, and close at the end of the second intermission on March 28. The winning number will be announced during the third period. Fans may purchase raffle tickets throughout Nationwide Arena or at BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

First responder‑themed items, including autographed mystery pucks, will also be available for purchase and auction at cbjauction.givesmart.com.

For more information about First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza, including the special ticket package, visit BlueJackets.com/Responders.

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