Reinhart scores in OT, Panthers defeat Blue Jackets for 3rd straight victory

The Panthers, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, are nine points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 17 games remaining for each.

“This is not what we expect. It’s certainly tough to be this far out at this time of the year,” Reinhart said. “But it says a lot about us that we’re able to hang in there and rattle off a few.”

Reinhart also had an assist, Sam Bennett scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for the Panthers (33-29-3). Defenseman Mike Benning got the secondary assist on the game-winner in his NHL debut.

“Sergei got us to the third period, no doubt about that,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He was the difference-maker.”

Bobrovsky made 14 saves in the first period.

“It was a good game, saw the puck well, and there was lots of action,” Bobrovsky said. “One of those nights where I had a little more extra work than usual. It was a great game. Happy with the win.”

Fantilli scored, and Merzlikins made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (33-21-11), who extended their point streak to eight games (4-0-4).

“Very happy with the way we played,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “We gave up 16 shots on net for 60 minutes. We dominated the game. Give [Bobrovsky] credit; he was the difference in the game, simple as that. We had our chances in overtime and missed the net by inches. They get the power play.

“But overall, for 60 minutes, very happy with what we saw. Sometimes the goalie is better than your shooters. That’s the case tonight.”

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 13:01 of the second period. After a Panthers turnover in the offensive zone, Mason Marchment picked up the puck and led a Blue Jackets rush before feeding Fantilli, who scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.