The state's best head to Columbus for the 2026 OHSAA hockey tournament

No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (34-1-0)

If there’s a favorite going into the tournament, you’d likely to have to say it’s Gilmour, which leads the MaxPreps rankings and has just one loss on the year (to St. Ignatius on Dec. 23) while playing most of the top teams in the state. The Lancers also feature the state’s coach of the year, John Malloy, as well as first-team all-state forward Zachary Cox, second-team All-Ohio goalie Donato Iacurci and third-team all-state forward Ben Slifko.

The Lancers are making their fifth appearance in the state tournament, winning it all in their last visit in 2022, and got some help at the start of the year with some additions from the school’s prep team. Those players have mixed with a determined group that has had its eyes on Columbus from the drop of the puck, and maybe that helped the squad prevail in a classic four-overtime regional final win vs. rival University School.

“We had a core of really good players coming back, which we had a good team last year,” Malloy said. “Whenever you have upperclassmen returning maybe a little bit disappointed at the end of the year, there was a large focus on having this season end a little differently than last season. It just means a lot to these kids because it will be their first time going down to the final four, and with last year ending prematurely in their mind, they were really focused on coming back and getting down there this year.”

State tournament results (Kent region): 10-0 win over Solon in the district final; 6-2 win over Shaker Heights in the semifinal; 3-2 win (4OT) over Hunting Valley University School in the regional final

Top scorers: 11 Zachary Cox (43-49-92), 7 Galen Frizzie (46-34-80), 3 Ben Slifko (42-23-65), 8 Brady Panteck (14-18-32), 16 Simon Kunin (5-20-25)

Top goalie: 33 Donato Iacurci (18-1-0, 1.49 GAA, .941 save percentage)

Coach Malloy on the matchup with Northview: “There’s the old comment or statement that every sports team makes, but I think it holds true – we're just going to have to play our game. We play fast, we play hard and we play disciplined, and I think we just have to do those things. A well-coached team like Coach Elliott has, you know that they’re going to bring it, you know that they’re going to be disciplined, you know that they’re going to stay together as a team. We just have to make sure we limit our penalties and try to create a lot of speed where they take a couple penalties that they don’t want to take and then take advantage of those power plays.”