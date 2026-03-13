The state's best head to Columbus for the 2026 OHSAA hockey tournament

The names are somewhat familiar, but there will be plenty of new blood this weekend as the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state hockey tournament takes place at Nationwide Arena.
All four teams that will head to Columbus for the 49th edition of the Frozen Four have been there before, but not necessarily all that recently. While eight-time state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius will be back for the fourth straight season, Sylvania Northview is headed south for the first time since 2023, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy has qualified for the first time since 2022 and Dublin Jerome will be making the short bus ride for the first time since 2019.
Gilmour Academy enters as the top-ranked team in the state by MaxPreps, but all four programs in Columbus have championship lineage, which should make for some fun hockey at the home of the Blue Jackets. One guarantee, though, is there will be a new state champion as 2025 winner Upper Arlington fell in the Columbus regional semifinal.
Tournament information follows with capsules of each team below.
Schedule
Saturday, March 14
1 p.m. – Semifinal Game: Gilmour Academy vs. Sylvania Northview
4 p.m. – Semifinal Game: Dublin Jerome vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius
Sunday, March 15
4 p.m. – OHSAA Championship Game
Streaming: Both semifinals and the championship game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
Ticket info: Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students (Saturday's ticket is good for both semifinal games). To order, visit Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Nationwide Arena Box Office or through the OHSAA website.
OHSAA State tournament coverage: Click here