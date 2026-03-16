Bowness' tie to some Blue Jackets goes back to their fathers

In fact, Wood is just one of three players on the CBJ roster whose father played under Bowness while he was serving as a head coach. He joins Cole Sillinger, whose father Mike had a brief stint playing under Bowness with the Coyotes in 2004, and Mason Marchment, whose late father Bryan made his NHL debut under Bowness in Winnipeg in 1989.

When asked how he feels about that fact, Bowness couldn’t help but laugh.

“Old,” Bowness said. “Listen, when I first started coaching, I was younger than some of the players. Then I got to the age where I was old enough to be their father. I had Miro (Heiskanen) in Dallas. I went to him one day, I said, ‘Miro, I probably don’t even want to hear this answer, but how old is your father?’ He was like, ‘42.’ (I’m like), ‘Aww, crap, man, I’d old enough to be your grandfather.”

To borrow a popular saying, though, Bowness may be an old dog – at 71, he’s the NHL’s oldest head coach – but he doesn’t need any new tricks. He was a new-age coach before those even existed, someone who decided during his playing career that the most important tool that a coach has in his repertoire is his ability to communicate with his players.

He may believe in such old-school values as work ethic and competition, but Bowness has always excelled at building relationships with his players and showing he cares about them as people before they even get to the ice.

That’s the message Mike Sillinger delivered to Cole when the move was made two months ago.

“He just remembered how good of a heart he has, and he said it’s almost like playing for your father or your relative behind the bench,” Cole said. “He’s just someone who knows how to get the most out of each and every player.”

Mike had the chance to return to Columbus in early March to reunite with his old coach, and of course he’s talked to his son throughout the start of Bowness' CBJ tenure. When looking back at his time working with Bowness back in Arizona, he remembered many of the same qualities the head coach has shown since taking over the Blue Jackets.

“He was just a great communicator,” Mike said. “He was fair with the players. You have to understand how every different player works. And that’s what he was really good at was understanding what this player brought, his mental side and understanding his weaknesses and strengths.

“He just knew how to push the guy the right way and you have to build the relationship. After talking with Cole here after a dozen (plus) games, he just said that he’s straightforward and he’s very honest and he wants to compete and work, but his message is very, very clear.”

Indeed, Bowness’ experience has been exactly what the Blue Jackets were looking for, as the team is now 14-2-4 under his leadership and has pulled back to within a point of a playoff spot. That’s no surprise to Mike Sillinger, who said Bowness’ enthusiasm for the game and his players remains the same as it did decades ago.

“He loves the rink,” Mike said. “He loves the interaction with the players. I think it’s just meant to be. He’s back in the league for a reason, and good for him and good for the Blue Jackets during this playoff push. The timing of everything has been great, and it’s good for him because you know what, he’s excited. You can see it on the bench.”