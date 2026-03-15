Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets battle their way to a victory in Philly

“We played a lot of hockey this week, we really have,” Bowness said. “But I give the guys a ton of credit. Listen, we just played three road games. We didn’t give up 20 shots 5-on-5 in any of the games. We outchanced the opposition two to one.

The guys are playing their hearts out. They are. You have to give them a ton of credit because there’s no quit in this group. Yeah, it was a tight game out there. There wasn’t a lot of room, and they kept battling and I just love it.”

As Bowness noted, the Blue Jackets turned in another solid defensive effort, keeping the Flyers without a shot on goal for an 18-minute stretch of the first and second periods and limiting Philadelphia to just 19 shots overall.

Columbus also showed some gumption, as the game turned into a physical affair that featured numerous post-whistle scrums, as well as a fight when Adam Fantilli dropped the gloves in response to a hit on Damon Severson by Carl Grundstrom. There were also some major heart plays, including crucial backchecks by Conor Garland late in the third and Fantilli in overtime to prevent chances by the Flyers.

Add it all up and the Blue Jackets returned home to Columbus with two critical points.

“It’s awesome,” Marchenko said. “It’s really important for us and for the standings. It looked like a playoff game. Actually the last games, too. We play in like only one-goal (games), always in overtime and shootouts, and happy to win that because last games we lose in overtime. Now we change it. It’s nice.”

2. Marchenko and Greaves came up huge in the shootout to earn the extra point in the standings.

One got the sense the Blue Jackets were pretty tired of losing in overtime, as five of the previous eight games went past 60 minutes and Columbus won just one of them. Both teams also seemed fine with getting it to the skills competition – there was just one shot on goal in OT, by the Flyers in the dying seconds – which might be no surprise considering Columbus was 5-1 in shootouts going in and Philadelphia was 8-3.

Once they got there, though, Marchenko was the only player to score. After Flyers goalie Dan Vladar denied Kent Johnson and Fantilli in the first two rounds, Marchenko swooped in with a chance to win the game and did just that, moving the puck to his backhand and flipping it home.

Marchenko has now scored on six of seven shootout attempts this season, but this one was a little different. Throughout the season, he has mostly beaten goalies between the legs with a quick forehand shot, but a chat with former Flyers defenseman and current CBJ teammate Egor Zamula convinced him to change it up.

“I told before in media, before the game, I go five-hole,” Marchenko joked. “I just want to give confusion for Flyers. Now, yeah, just switch it up. I talked with Zamula and he has been on this team for a while, and he told me they pre-scout you, every kind of game, and they know all of our moves in the shootout and we need to find something new.”

On the other side, Jet Greaves made his stops look easy, getting a pad on Matvei Michkov’s opening try, waiting out Trevor Zegras’ backhand look and then gloving Travis Konecny’s forehand shot.