Garland scores twice again, Blue Jackets defeat Lightning to extend point streak to 7

Ivan Provorov and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets (33-21-10), who are 4-0-3 during their point streak. Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski each had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins made 16 saves and had an assist.

"The puck management was far better tonight than it's been," Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. "Listen, that was a very tired team tonight. They had a war in Buffalo, so they battled hard tonight, but I really liked the way we managed the game, managed the puck and obviously the special teams was the difference tonight."

Gage Goncalves and J.J. Moser scored for the Lightning (39-20-4), who have lost six of their past seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

Goncalves, who missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 13:38 of the first period. Nikita Kucherov sent a cross-ice pass to Goncalves, who dropped a pass back to Victor Hedman. Hedman then took a slap shot from above the left face-off circle that Goncalves tipped in the slot over Merzlikins' left shoulder.

"It's been hard on guys with all these games left and you don't get to practice...tonight was abnormally bad," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "I don't know what happened. It was a tough one. When you play a lot of games in this League you've got to work your way through it. This little rut we're in has lasted a lot longer than I anticipated."

Provorov tied it 1-1 at 5:57 of the second period with a one-timer through traffic from the blue line.