Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets play a full 60 minutes to down Lightning

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.

BLUE JACKETS 5, LIGHTNING 2

1. It’s hard to overstate just how impressive the Blue Jackets’ level of play and defensive effort were Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay entered as one of the NHL’s best teams, placing fifth in the league in points percentage while having won 21 of its previous 28 games. The Blue Jackets have known very little success by the bay, as they had just five previous victories in Tampa and had lost nine straight going back to 2021. And just to add another curveball to the equation, Columbus had to fly out for the road game Monday night after its rescheduled evening affair vs. Los Angeles at Nationwide Arena.

If you looked at the pregame vibes, it seemed like not much was in the Blue Jackets’ favor, and in fact the Blue Jackets were the second biggest underdogs of their season in the pregame odds.

So what did they do? Turn in one of their most comprehensive performances of the year in the 5-2 victory over the Lightning.

The Blue Jackets won just about every way you can win, having major advantages in shots on goal (31-18), special teams scoring (2-0), and all the 5-on-5 possession metrics per Natural Stat Trick including expected goals (3.61-0.88), high-danger chances (11-2) and scoring chances (25-10).

“Obviously they’re one of the best teams in the league with some of the best players in the world,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “We feel like when we play like that, we can play with anyone and beat anyone.”

And perhaps the best part about the performance is the way the Blue Jackets were able to limit Tampa’s attack. The Lightning were coming off an 8-7 loss Sunday in Buffalo in what might have been the league’s game of the year, and featuring some of the top offensive talents in the sport, Tampa Bay had scored at least four goals in 21 of its previous 28 contests.

Head coach Rick Bowness talked pregame about how his team had to play in a much more connected fashion after allowing five goals apiece in consecutive overtime losses to Utah and Los Angeles, and that type of game was on display against the Lightning. The Blue Jackets’ forecheck was relentless, causing numerous turnovers, and Tampa Bay was never able to get much going in transition or sustain shifts in the offensive zone.

“We talked to the team this morning and again tonight – we're at our best when we play with that 2-1 mentality,” Bowness said. “You say 2-1, but you’re obviously trying to score four or five goals, but we did a really good job of handling that. The puck management was far better tonight than it has been.”

2. Conor Garland’s off to a historic start for the Blue Jackets, and his linemates Sean Monahan and Kent Johnson also turned in tremendous performances.

Sometimes all it takes is a bounce or two to get a player going.

Sometimes, a trade helps, too.

When Garland was acquired by the Blue Jackets late last week at the deadline, he hadn’t scored in 23 games, a stretch that went back to Dec. 16 with the Canucks.

All he’s done in his first three games with Columbus is post back-to-back two-goal games, becoming the first player in CBJ history to score four times in his first three games with the club. In Tampa, he gave the Blue Jackets the lead when he scored just 30 seconds after Ivan Provorov’s goal in the second period, then added a key insurance marker on the power play in the third.