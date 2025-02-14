Werenski off to fast start for Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

The CBJ defenseman notches three assists in the Americans' opening win over Finland

Werenski 4 nations game one
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Zach Werenski has traded one shade of blue for another this month, suiting up for Team USA at the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.

It's a chance for the Blue Jackets defenseman to represent his country in a best-on-best tournament for the first time since joining the NHL, and it's also an opportunity to take the Norris Trophy-caliber form he's displayed all season and show it off on a stage featuring the best players in the world.

Through one game, Werenski has shown he has what it takes to be a standout on the international level, notching three assists in Team USA's opening game win vs. Finland.

BlueJackets.com will keep tabs on Werenski as the tournament continues through next week.

4 Nations Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA 6, Finland 1

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, Feb. 17: USA vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship Game (ESPN)

Recaps

Feb. 13: USA 6, Finland 1

Werenski had a historic three-point showing as Team USA pulled away to victory with four third-period goals against the Finns.

The CBJ defenseman notched three assists to tie the record for helpers by a defenseman in NHL international tournament history. Team North America's Shayne Gostisbehere was the last to do so in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Werenski had the second assist on the first goal for Team USA as Brady Tkachuk tied the game at 1 in the first period. He then added a pair of power-play helpers on Matthew Tkachuk goals in the third period, notching the first assist on tallies that made it 3-1 and 6-1.

Werenski also finished plus-2 and played a team-high 21:45.

