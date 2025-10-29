Winning Thoughts: Wood's return sparks Blue Jackets over Sabres

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.
BLUE JACKETS 4, SABRES 3 (OVERTIME)
1. Miles Wood’s triumphant two-goal return keyed the Blue Jackets to a big road victory.
Before Tuesday night’s game in Buffalo, the CBJ forward had played in 516 NHL games.
He had scored an overtime goal in exactly zero of them.
So it made perfect sense that Wood was on the ice during Tuesday night’s 3-on-3, and even more that he scored the winner 2:53 into the extra frame to cap the Jackets’ 4-3 victory.
Call it a hunch, call it luck, or call it a player stepping up to the occasion, but head coach Dean Evason made the right decision by putting the 11-year veteran on the ice in overtime.
“Because we knew he was going to score,” Evason said when asked why Wood got the opportunity. “Coaches always know, right? Whenever it works out, it looks good for us.”
All joking aside, though, it was an earned opportunity for Wood, one of the fastest players in the NHL whose speed should play well with all the open ice in overtime. Plus, Wood had already played a big part in a pair of goals for the Blue Jackets on the night. He tipped Yegor Chinakhov’s shot past goalie Alex Lyon to tie the game with 6:05 to go, and his forecheck had helped set up Chinakhov’s first-period tally as well.
“He was having a good night, and that’s what we do,” Evason said. “When we huddle as a coaching staff, we talk about stuff like that. We have on our cards who we project should go, and then somebody says, ‘Well, maybe Woody.’ Maybe someone else is going well. They’re having a good night. They’re feeling good. So I think that’s part of coaching. Sometimes, you guess right, and sometimes you don’t. Fortunately, we guessed right tonight.”
Of course, Wood saved his best for last on the OT winner. He did a tremendous job to settle a bouncing puck to start the attack, then got it to Isac Lundeström, who fed Zach Werenski cutting down the left side. Wood made it to the net before Buffalo defenseman Owen Power and was there to deflect Werenski’s shot pass behind Lyon to end the game.