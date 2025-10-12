Winning Thoughts: A memorable first victory in more ways than one

The goal wrapped up a Jenner-like game for the captain, as he added two assists and finished plus-3.

“He’s obviously been here his whole career, and he’s our leader,” Werenski said. “It’s his first goal as a dad for him, so that’s exciting. The 200th goal is awesome. It’s a testament to how much he loves being a Blue Jacket and how much time he’s spent here. We love having him, so I’m happy for him.”

3. The Blue Jackets gave up four power-play goals, but it might not be as bad as it sounds.

Oh, there’s one more historic stat that we didn’t mention earlier – for just the second time in team history and for the first time in a road game, the Blue Jackets won a contest in which they gave up four power-play tallies to the other team.

(In a bit of a crazy coincidence, Vladimir Tarasenko was on the opposing squad both times, as he’s currently on the Wild and skated for the St. Louis team the Blue Jackets defeated Nov. 12, 2016, despite four PPG for the Blues.)

Yet I’d say it’s a bit too early to sound alarm bells about the team’s penalty kill. First off, the four power-play goals came on eight chances for the Wild, including a pair of 5-on-3 opportunities for Minnesota.

I can already hear your next question: Isn’t giving up eight power-play opportunities to the other team not a great idea? And of course that is true, but we will point out most of the penalties were a bit out of the ordinary. Three of the calls against the Blue Jackets were for clearing the puck over the glass, which does carry a two-minute penalty but is a bit more of random, unfortunate luck thing than a hook, a hold or a trip.

Another of the power plays was a result of Marchenko closing his hand on the puck, which you don’t see very often. Columbus also took a too many men on the ice penalty and was assessed a PK after a failed goaltender interference challenge on the first Minnesota goal.

Yes, you want to stay out of the box, but coaches are likely to be much more mad about penalties of laziness – the aforementioned stick infractions – or a lack of discipline. These were mistakes, yes, but mistakes that you likely won’t see repeated.

“They’re things we can clean up for sure,” Werenski said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit, but I like how we handled it.”

Evason agreed. The Blue Jackets ended up spending 11 minutes of the game shorthanded, and 16 of Minnesota’s 52 shots on goal came on power plays as well. Despite the fact the Jackets allowed the tallies on the PK, the head coach actually liked how his unit fared given how much it had to be on the ice.

“The bad thing or unfortunate thing is that our penalty kill was pretty good,” Evason said. “We made maybe a couple mistakes, of course, obviously, and they have some special players over there. Our PK is fine. Saying that with four goals probably sounds a bit silly, but yeah, we are fortunate enough to win when you give up four.”

4. This one goes out to Quinn Halstead.

OK, this piece is supposed to include only three notes, but Jenner's gesture after the game deserves some appreciation.

Quinn Halstead, the daughter of Blue Jackets assistant equipment manager Dustin Halstead and a AAA Blue Jackets 12U player, has been battling a brain tumor, undergoing treatments over the past few months as the CBJ season has gotten underway. The players have supported Quinn in multiple ways, including when the Blue Jackets and Penguins both wore "Quinn's Crew" stickers on their helmets during a preseason game.

After Saturday's win, Jenner took a moment to recognize her fight, announcing to the team the donkey hat that goes to the player of the game would go to Quinn.

"To have somebody do that is absolutely incredible," Evason said. "Quinn is going through a battle, and for them to think about her after a big win like that, that tells you a lot about our leadership group."