Marchenko scores hat trick, Blue Jackets top Wild

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and had an assist, and Matt Boldy had one goal and two assists for Minnesota (1-1-0). Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves after posting a shutout in a 5-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

All four goals for the Wild were scored on the power play (4-for-8).

“I thought it was a weird game in that sense,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Still, as you said, digesting. I think there was a lot of different components to tonight that I think we’ll go through and take some things out of it and move on.”

Miles Wood beat Brock Faber to a dump-in before finishing a wrist shot five-hole on Gustavsson to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:29 of the first period.

Marchenko increased it to 2-0 seven seconds into the second period. Dmitri Voronkov fed Marchenko on a give-and-go, who finished a wrist shot from atop the left circle.

“I can score more. Just shoot the puck,” Marchenko said. “It’s not really hard work. I just work on my shot and my partners make great passes too. And I try to do my best work.”

Boldy cut the deficit to 2-1 at 6:18 on the power play. Kaprizov tried to pick the corner from the right dot and Boldy picked up the loose puck down low for the putaway. Columbus issued a coach’s challenge citing goaltender interference, but video review determined it was a good goal.

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal to tie the game 2-2 at 8:24. Boldy passed low to Kaprizov, who wired a snap shot in from along the goal line. It was Kaprizov’s first goal of the season.

“I think we played pretty solid but then we gave up a little bit too many chances for them -- I don’t even know if it’s too many but it’s too easy for them to get good scoring chances and they scored,” Eriksson Ek said. “We just gotta clean that up I think.”

Marchenko buried his second goal of the game to put Columbus up 3-2 at 18:48 after Werenski’s point shot went off Voronkov’s skate to Marchenko in the low slot.

Werenski made it 4-2 at 1:11 of the third period with a shot through traffic from between the circles.

“When you can have nights like that and still come out with two points, it’s a successful night,” Werenski said.

Marchenko completed the hat trick at 3:01 with one-timer from the left circle during a 5-on-3 for a 5-2 advantage.

Zeev Buium brought it 5-3 with his first NHL goal at 9:54 on the power play. Joel Eriksson Ek backhanded a pass to Buium in the left circle for a one-timer.

“Obviously, scoring feels really good and getting that first one, but at the end of the day you want to compete, and you want to win,” Buium said. “They had some crazy bounces but yeah, can't sit on it. Just move on."