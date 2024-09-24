Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by three

The camp roster now stands at 48 players, including 29 forwards, 14 defensemen and five goaltenders

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by three players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 48 players, including 29 forwards, 14 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Columbus has returned the following players to their respective junior teams:

  • D Charlie Elick (WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings)
  • G Evan Gardner (WHL’s Saskatoon Blades)
  • F Tyler Peddle (QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs)

The Blue Jackets play their second preseason game on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena against the St. Louis Blues. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

