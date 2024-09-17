Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for 2024 training camp, presented by OhioHealth

Players report for physicals and fitness testing Wednesday before taking the ice for the first time Thursday

Training Camp 16x9 V2
The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 24th National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 18. Players will report for physicals at OhioHealth McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Ohio State University. The club will also hold its annual Media Day Luncheon at Nationwide Arena that day followed by a press conference with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell, Head Coach Dean Evason and select players from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Columbus will conduct the first team on-ice practices from Thursday, September 19 through Saturday, September 21 in the OhioHealth Ice Haus. The Blue Jackets will also hold an intersquad scrimmage on Sunday, September 22 at 12:15 p.m. in the club’s practice facility. All practice sessions in the OhioHealth Ice Haus (see full schedule below) are open to the public.

The training camp roster consists of 55 players (31 forwards, 16 defensemen, eight goaltenders) with the players divided into two groups for sessions from September 21-27. The Blue Jackets open their eight-game preseason schedule on Monday, September 23 when the club visits the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Columbus begins the home slate of the preseason two days later against St. Louis at Nationwide Arena. The team opens the 2024-25 regular season on Thursday, October 10 against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center and kicks off its home slate of games with a 7 p.m. ET matchup against the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday, October 15 at Nationwide Arena.

Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, September 18

7 a.m.: Medicals/Fitness Testing, McConnell/OSU

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Media Day Luncheon and Press Conference

Thursday, September 19

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (IH)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (IH)

Friday, September 20

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (IH)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (IH)

Saturday, September 21

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (IH)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (IH)

Sunday, September 22

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Team Practice (IH)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Team Intersquad Scrimmage (IH)

Monday, September 23

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Activation

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (IH)

5 p.m. at Buffalo, KeyBank Center

Tuesday, September 24

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Non-Game Buffalo Group Practice (NWA)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Buffalo Game Group Practice (NWA)

Wednesday, September 25

10-11 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (NWA)

7 p.m. vs. ST. LOUIS, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Thursday, September 26

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Friday, September 27

10-11 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (NWA)

7 p.m. at Washington, Capital One Arena

Saturday, September 28

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (NWA)

7 p.m. vs. BUFFALO, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Sunday, September 29

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Team Practice (NWA)

Monday, September 30

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (NWA)

7 p.m. vs. WASHINGTON, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Tuesday, October 1

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (NWA)

8 p.m. at St. Louis, Enterprise Center

Wednesday, October 2

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Thursday, October 3

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (NWA)

7 p.m. vs. PITTSBURGH, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Friday, October 4

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (IH)

7 p.m. at Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, October 5

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Sunday, October 6

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Monday, October 7

10:30-11:45 a.m.: Practice (IH)

