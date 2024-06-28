Blue Jackets acquire fourth-round pick from St. Louis for Alexandre Texier

Texier registered 34 goals and 45 assists for 79 points in 201 career outings with the Blue Jackets

By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for center Alexandre Texier, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Texier, 24, registered 34 goals and 45 assists for 79 points with 82 penalty minutes and 298 shots on goal in 201 career outings with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.  He was originally selected by Columbus in the second round, 45th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

A native of Saint-Martin-d’Heres, France, Texier notched 12-18-30, 38 penalty minutes, two shorthanded goals and 109 shots on goal, while averaging 15:11 of ice time in 78 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.  He set single-season career highs in goals, assists, points, penalty minutes and games played this past season.  He recorded 11-9-20 and 59 shots on goal in 36 appearances with the club in 2019-20 and finished with 6-7-13 in 36 outings with the club in his rookie campaign in 2019-20.

The 6-1, 201-pound forward spent the 2022-23 campaign with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland’s National League, recording 13-22-35 with 30 penalty minutes and a +16 plus/minus rating in 46 regular season games.  He also recorded 27-36-63 and 74 penalty minutes in 108 games over two seasons with KalPa in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga) from 2017-19.  Texier has represented France at several international tournaments.  He suited up at the 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Championships as well as the 2017 (bronze) and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships (D1A).

