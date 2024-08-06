Summer Spotlight: Olivier brings energy to the Jackets

How he got here: Olivier was acquired in a trade with Nashville during the summer of 2022 and has been an energy player for the squad the past two years. A strong physical presence, Olivier spent five seasons in the QMJHL – notching 27 tallies his final season – before four seasons in the Predators organization. After playing in 48 games over three campaigns with the Preds, he has skated in 120 contests the past two seasons for Columbus.

The 2023-24 season: Olivier cemented himself as one of the toughest customers in the NHL during the 2022-23 season, but his past campaign got off to a tough start. He had to miss the start of training camp as he rehabbed an injury, making it hard for him to gain traction early in the campaign. He eventually was a key fourth-liner for the squad, chipping in some offense at times at the netfront and dropping the gloves eight times on the campaign, three off the NHL lead.

Top moment: You’d certainly have go with one of the most memorable scraps of the NHL season this past year, when Olivier and massive New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe dropped the gloves minutes into a Feb. 25 game. Olivier's effort at the heart of Rempemania sent Nationwide Arena into a tizzy and set the tone for a CBJ victory over one of the top teams in the NHL. But Olivier was also an opportunistic goal scorer, notching this impressive second-effort goal to kick off the scoring in March 30 home victory over Pittsburgh, the second straight contest in which he had scored against the Pens.