Summer Spotlight: Johnson returns to Columbus

Number: 3

Birthday: Jan. 13, 1987

Height/Weight: 6-1, 227

Birthplace: Indianapolis, Ind.

2022-23 Stats

Games Played: 80

Goals/Assists/Points: 3-13-16

Average time on ice: 14:56

How he got here: For Johnson, this is a return to the capital city, as Columbus is where he’s had the longest tenure (seven years) of his 18-season, six-team NHL career. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 draft by Carolina, he’s one of a handful of players from that class still active, joining such names as Sidney Crosby and Anze Kopitar. After attending the University of Michigan, Johnson has had stints with the Kings (2007-12), Blue Jackets (2012-18), Penguins (2019-20), Rangers (2021), Avalanche (2022-24) and Blackhawks (2023), winning the Stanley Cup as a regular on the Colorado blue line in 2022.

The 2023-24 season: Johnson isn’t the minutes eater he was when he was in his CBJ prime – he skated more than 27 minutes per night when he first arrived with the Jackets in 2012 – but he’s still more than capable of delivering steady play on the third pair and the penalty kill. As a veteran, he’s become a responsible player who fills his role to a T, skating in all but two games for the Avs a season ago and posting a plus-15 rating. There isn’t much offense to be had – Johnson has just 10 goals and 45 points the past five seasons – but he still has a spot in the NHL as a defensive defenseman who uses his size and physicality to make a difference.

Top moment: As we noted, Johnson doesn’t fill up the stat sheet on the offensive side much these days, but he did have a two-point game with a goal and an assist Feb. 18 vs. Arizona, and the Avs needed it all in a 4-3 victory over the Coyotes. Johnson’s goal in the second period tied the score at 2, and he assisted on Nathan MacKinnon’s tally later in the frame before Devon Toews had the winner in the third. Johnson also finished plus-3 in the contest.

Fun fact: This will be a family affair for Johnson, whose wife, Kelly, hails from Central Ohio. He noted during an offseason interview after his signing that the best part about playing in Columbus will be skating in front of his three kids plus other family. Johnson grew up in the Detroit area but considers Columbus home now, even bringing the Stanley Cup to Central Ohio for his day with the Cup in summer 2022.

Stat to Know: Johnson comes back to Columbus with his name already high up the ranks in the CBJ record book in a number of categories. Johnson’s 445 games with the squad are 12th all-time for the Blue Jackets while his 154 points are fifth among defensemen behind just current teammate Zach Werenski as well as Seth Jones, Fedor Tyutin and David Savard. His 36 goals are also sixth among CBJ blueliners.

Expectations for 2024-25: Johnson was a low-risk signing for the Blue Jackets, brought in for one season on a veteran minimum contract to provide leadership and competition on the blue line. Columbus has a number of left-shot D-men in the mix in Zach Werenski, Ivan Provorov, Jordan Harris and Jake Christiansen along with Johnson (plus rookie Denton Mateychuk), but Johnson will be ready at a moment’s notice to step in and fill his role. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him play a fair amount while also providing veteran leadership for the CBJ youngsters.