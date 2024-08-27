In the leadup to training camp in September, BlueJackets.com is featuring CBJ players each weekday this summer.
Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings a big presence
The physical defenseman and alternate captain was a major part of the CBJ blue line a season ago
Erik Gudbranson
Number: 44
Birthday: Jan. 7, 1992 (age 32)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 222
Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario
2023-24 Stats
Games Played: 78
Goals/Assists/Points: 6-20-26
Average time on ice: 19:40
How he got here: Gudbranson was well-traveled before signing a four-year contract with Columbus in the summer of 2022, playing for seven teams in his 11-year career, including six in a four-season span. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft, the hulking defenseman from Kingston of the OHL started his career with five seasons in Florida before stints in Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa, Nashville and Calgary. He's played 789 NHL career games, most of any CBJ player on the roster last season.
The 2023-24 season: Known for his physicality and size, Gudbranson has never been confused for a Zach Werenski-style offensive contributor, but he turned into a bit of an offensive defenseman this past season. The big blueliner wasn’t afraid to show off a booming shot, and his six goals tied a career high while his 26 points were nine more than he had ever posted in a season. Gudbranson appeared much more comfortable with the Jackets in year two of his contract, giving the team steady performances and veteran leadership from the blue line while wearing an “A” for the squad.
Top moment: Gudbranson had one game-winning tally on the campaign, breaking a 2-2 tie in the third period of an eventual 4-2 victory for the Blue Jackets on Nov. 2 vs. Tampa Bay. The Bolts led 2-1 going to the third before Boone Jenner tied it, and Gudbranson’s rip of a slap shot that got by Matt Tomkins with 10:36 to go proved to be the winner for the Jackets.
Fun fact: An avid reader, Gudbranson said he spends much of the season cracking open a book before bed. He particularly enjoys thrillers and biographies, as well as reading such books as Dr. Seuss to his two young children before bed. When he was younger, Gudbranson also read the Harry Potter books as well as the Goosebumps series.
Stat to Know: Gudbranson wasn’t afraid to show off his shot at times a season ago, and he has an absolute cannon from the blue line. In fact, per NHL Edge statistics, his hardest shot of 98.48 mph on the season was the fastest shot all year by a CBJ player. Gudbranson has noted he’s started to use his shot more as he’s advanced in his career, and the result is he’s able to beat goalies from time to time based on pure velocity.
Expectations for 2024-25: Gudbranson is expected to again be a team leader as well as a consistent part of the defensive corps on the right side. It will be interesting to see how that side of the ice takes shape, as the Jackets also have right-shot D David Jiricek and Damon Severson, while Denton Mateychuk and Jordan Harris also can play the right side despite being left-handed. Either way, Gudbranson had a solid season a year ago and again should be a big part of the blue line.