Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings a big presence

How he got here: Gudbranson was well-traveled before signing a four-year contract with Columbus in the summer of 2022, playing for seven teams in his 11-year career, including six in a four-season span. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft, the hulking defenseman from Kingston of the OHL started his career with five seasons in Florida before stints in Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa, Nashville and Calgary. He's played 789 NHL career games, most of any CBJ player on the roster last season.

The 2023-24 season: Known for his physicality and size, Gudbranson has never been confused for a Zach Werenski-style offensive contributor, but he turned into a bit of an offensive defenseman this past season. The big blueliner wasn’t afraid to show off a booming shot, and his six goals tied a career high while his 26 points were nine more than he had ever posted in a season. Gudbranson appeared much more comfortable with the Jackets in year two of his contract, giving the team steady performances and veteran leadership from the blue line while wearing an “A” for the squad.

Top moment: Gudbranson had one game-winning tally on the campaign, breaking a 2-2 tie in the third period of an eventual 4-2 victory for the Blue Jackets on Nov. 2 vs. Tampa Bay. The Bolts led 2-1 going to the third before Boone Jenner tied it, and Gudbranson’s rip of a slap shot that got by Matt Tomkins with 10:36 to go proved to be the winner for the Jackets.