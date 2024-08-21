Summer Spotlight: Sillinger ready to roll with new deal in hand

How he got here: It just seemed like Sillinger was destined to become a Blue Jacket in the 2021 draft, but it took some doing for the organization to take him 12th overall. The son of former CBJ forward Mike Sillinger, Cole had a pair of dominant junior seasons with Medicine Hat of the WHL (22-31-53 in 48 games in 2019-20) and Sioux Falls of the USHL (24-22-46 in 31 games) before the Jackets took him with a pick acquired earlier on draft day in a trade with Chicago. Since then, he’s spent the past three seasons with the Blue Jackets, totaling 32-42-74 in 220 games.

The 2023-24 season: After a tough sophomore slump during the 2022-23 season in which his goal output dropped from 16 as a rookie to three, Sillinger got back on track this past year. Not only did he set career NHL highs in assists and points, Sillinger spent some time as the Blue Jackets’ top center near the end of the campaign and started to become an indispensable part of the CBJ lineup. He averaged a career-high 16:07 of ice time, a mark that hopped up to 18:48 in his last 18 games of the season, and showed he can be a dependable player in all three zones.

Top moment: For a player who just turned 21 this offseason, Sillinger has already made his mark with a pair of hat tricks in the NHL. His most recent one came Jan. 6 against Minnesota as Sillinger gave the Blue Jackets the lead in the first, second and third periods of an eventual 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota in Nationwide Arena. His tipped goal past Marc-Andre Fleury in the third made him one of just 11 players in CBJ history with multiple three-goal games.