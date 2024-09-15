Blue Jackets sign James van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran left wing James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $900,000 contract for the 2024-25 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

The 35-year-old van Riemsdyk has recorded 311 goals and 318 assists for 629 points with 394 penalty minutes and 2,646 shots on goal, while averaging 16:11 of ice time in 1,011 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. He has notched 93-70-163 on the power play and registered seven campaigns of 20 or more goals and eight with 40 or more points, while adding 21-15-36 in 82 career outings during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 2023-24, he posted 11-27-38 in 71 appearances with the Bruins in 2023-24.

“James van Riemsdyk has been a very consistent, productive player throughout his career and bringing him to Columbus will not only provide depth to our group up front, but also valuable leadership and another veteran presence in our dressing room,” said Waddell.

A native of Middletown, New Jersey, van Riemsdyk was selected by Philadelphia second overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2009-10, finishing with 15-20-35 in 78 contests. After spending his first three NHL campaigns with the Flyers, he was traded to the Maple Leafs on June 23, 2012 and registered 154-140-294 in 413 games over six seasons from 2012-18, including a stretch of 27-plus goals and 50 or more points in four of five campaigns from 2013-18. He set single-season career highs in assists and points with 29-33-62 in 82 outings with Toronto in 2016-17 and scored a career-high 36 goals the following year with 36-18-54 in 81 contests in 2017-18.

The 6-3, 208-pound winger returned to Philadelphia as a free agent on July 1, 2018 and recorded 99-99-198 with 93 penalty minutes in 331 games in his second stint with the club from 2018-23. During his eight seasons with the Flyers, he tallied 146-151-297 and 42 power play goals in 527 games. He collected 12-17-29 and 28 PIM in 61 games in his final campaign with the team in 2022-23.

Van Riemsdyk played two seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2007-09, racking up 28-46-74 in 67 contests. He was named to the Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team in 2007-08 and to the NCAA’s Second All-Star Team in 2008-09. He also suited up for the US National Development Program from 2005-07 and has represented Team USA at numerous international tournaments, including the 2014 Olympic Games, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, two IIHF World Championships (2011, 2019) and three IIHF World Junior Championships (2007-bronze, 2008, 2009)