Blue Jackets sign Dylan Gambrell to two-way contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gambrell, 27, has notched 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points with 79 penalty minutes and 202 shots on goal, while averaging 12:35 of ice time in 233 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks from 2017-23. He collected 4-6-10 in 60 outings with the Senators in 2022-23 in his most recent NHL campaign and set career highs with 5-7-12 in 49 appearances with the Sharks in 2020-21. The forward was originally selected by San Jose in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

A native of Bonney Lake, Washington, Gambrell has added 37-57-94 with 53 PIM and 301 shots on goal in 135 career games over four AHL campaigns with the Toronto Marlies and San Jose Barracuda from 2018-24. He registered 14-22-36 with 16 PIM, four power play goals and 121 shots on goal in 66 contests with the Marlies in 2023-24.

The 6-0, 190-pound forward played college hockey at the University of Denver (NCHC) from 2015-18 and finished with 43-89-132 and 55 PIM in 120 outings. He recorded 40-plus points in each of his three seasons and helped the Pioneers win the 2017 NCAA championship as a sophomore. He also played for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, posting 39-69-108 in 172 contests from 2012-15.

FULL DYLAN GAMBRELL STATISTICS