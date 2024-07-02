Blue Jackets sign Dylan Gambrell to two-way contract

Veteran center has played 233 career NHL games with Ottawa and San Jose

Dylan 16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gambrell, 27, has notched 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points with 79 penalty minutes and 202 shots on goal, while averaging 12:35 of ice time in 233 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks from 2017-23. He collected 4-6-10 in 60 outings with the Senators in 2022-23 in his most recent NHL campaign and set career highs with 5-7-12 in 49 appearances with the Sharks in 2020-21. The forward was originally selected by San Jose in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

A native of Bonney Lake, Washington, Gambrell has added 37-57-94 with 53 PIM and 301 shots on goal in 135 career games over four AHL campaigns with the Toronto Marlies and San Jose Barracuda from 2018-24. He registered 14-22-36 with 16 PIM, four power play goals and 121 shots on goal in 66 contests with the Marlies in 2023-24.

The 6-0, 190-pound forward played college hockey at the University of Denver (NCHC) from 2015-18 and finished with 43-89-132 and 55 PIM in 120 outings. He recorded 40-plus points in each of his three seasons and helped the Pioneers win the 2017 NCAA championship as a sophomore. He also played for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, posting 39-69-108 in 172 contests from 2012-15.

FULL DYLAN GAMBRELL STATISTICS

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

Blue Jackets welcome Steve Mears as new TV play-by-play announcer

Blue Jackets bolster the center spot with Monahan signing

Blue Jackets sign Owen Sillinger to two-way contract

Blue Jackets sign Cole Clayton to one-year contract

Instant analysis: Monahan gives the blue Jackets size, experience down the middle

Blue Jackets sign Sean Monahan to five-year contract

Blue Jackets announce rosters for 2024 development camp

Blue Jackets pass the test with 2024 draft

Blue Jackets announce roster moves

Brick by brick, Columbus youth hockey continues to impress

Blue Jackets go big at 2024 NHL Draft

Blue Jackets make five picks to conclude 2024 draft

Blue Jackets draft blog: Day two

Blue Jackets get their man in Cayden Lindstrom 

Blue Jackets select Cayden Lindstrom with fourth overall pick

Instant analysis: Blue Jackets draft Cayden Lindstrom at No. 4 overall

Blue Jackets acquire fourth-round pick from St. Louis for Alexandre Texier