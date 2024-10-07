Blue Jackets set 2024-25 season-opening roster

Club makes several moves to set 23-man roster in advance of Thursday’s season-opener at Minnesota

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets made several moves prior to the National Hockey League’s 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit the 23-man roster for the opening of the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Columbus has placed forward Boone Jenner (upper body injury) on Injured Reserve. The club has also placed forwards Justin Danforth (wrist), Jordan Dumais (lower body) and Max McCue (upper body) on the Injured/Non-Roster list.

The Blue Jackets have also loaned left wing James Malatesta to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate. In addition, forward Cayden Lindstrom, the team’s first round pick, fourth overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, will continue injury treatment.

The Blue Jackets’ 23-man roster is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards (13)

4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
18 Dylan Gambrell
19 Adam Fantilli
21 James van Riemsdyk
23 Sean Monahan
24 Mathieu Olivier
27 Zach Aston-Reese
59 Yegor Chinakhov
62 Kevin Labanc
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen (8)

2 Jake Christiansen
3 Jack Johnson
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
22 Jordan Harris
44 Erik Gudbranson
55 David Jiricek
78 Damon Severson

Goaltenders (2)

40 Daniil Tarasov
90 Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus begins its 24th regular season at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 10. Game time from Xcel Energy Center is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

