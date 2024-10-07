Blue Jackets set 2024-25 season-opening roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets made several moves prior to the National Hockey League’s 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit the 23-man roster for the opening of the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Columbus has placed forward Boone Jenner (upper body injury) on Injured Reserve. The club has also placed forwards Justin Danforth (wrist), Jordan Dumais (lower body) and Max McCue (upper body) on the Injured/Non-Roster list.

The Blue Jackets have also loaned left wing James Malatesta to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate. In addition, forward Cayden Lindstrom, the team’s first round pick, fourth overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, will continue injury treatment.

The Blue Jackets’ 23-man roster is listed below in numerical order.